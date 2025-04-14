Work to transform GRA into model of excellence – Veep

The Vice President, Pro­fessor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has charged newly commissioned officers of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to work hard to transform the organisation into a model of excellence in Africa and beyond.

According to her, the division had become the lifeblood of the country’s revenue mobilisation and needed to improve on its opera­tions.

The Vice President made the call in a speech read on her behalf by the Chief of Staff at the Office of the Vice President, Alex Segbefia when he commissioned 203 Cadet Officers into the Customs Division of the GRA at Kpetoe in the Agor­time-Ziope District of the Volta Region on Friday.

Mr Alex Segbefia inspecting the guard of honour

“I challenge you to be the gener­ation that will transform Ghana’s Customs Division into a model of Excellence for Africa and beyond. The journey ahead will test you, but it will also reward you with the knowledge that your work directly strengthens the foundation of our nation. Ghana’s self-reliance begins with public servants who under­stand that every official action has consequences for national develop­ment,” she said.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang used the occasion to declare gov­ernment’s commitment to reviewing some of the tax systems to enhance transparency and efficiency.

The graduands concluded the Ca­det course after almost nine months of official training in paramilitary and Customs at the GRA Academy.

The Commissioner of the Cus­toms Division, Brigadier General Glover Ashong Annan, in his goodwill message congratulated the officers and urged them to uphold the high integrity of the Ghana Revenue Authority.

“As you step into your new roles as customs officers, three essential attributes must guide you through­out your career. These are discipline, loyalty and professionalism,” he said.

He said “Discipline will enable you to execute your duties diligently, uphold the integrity of the Customs Division and remain committed to the principles that govern our profession.”

“Equally, loyalty fosters dedica­tion to the mission of the Customs Division and the broader objectives of the Ghana Revenue Authority,” he charged them.

FROM SAMUEL AGBEWODE, KPETOE