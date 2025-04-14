REGSEC deploys personnel to stop ‘galamsey’ in Bonsa River

The Western Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has announced interim plans to deploy security per­sonnel to patrol the Bonsa River in the Tarkwa -Nsuaem municipality.

The move follows an intensive coordinated operations launched by the Western Naval Command (WNC), the Takoradi Air Force Base, and Western Central Com­mand of the Ghana Police Service, at multiple sites, to clamp down on illegal mining activities, referred to as galamsey, in the region.

In all, five excavators were seized while eight pumping ma­chines were burnt, with one tricycle and one motorcycle used in illegal mining activities along the Bonsa River, confiscated on Thursday, by the joint security operation at Asuo­so, Bonsawire, and Bonsa.

The Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson, who is also the Chairman of REGSEC, in another operation, led the security person­nel to arrest Joshua Boateng, 20, an excavator apprentice, Joshua Kyere Ishmael, 24, washing bay operator and Godwin Bagbetor, 29, a taxi driver, along the Bonsa River.

He told journalists on Friday that River Bonsa, which supplied water to Tarkwa and its surrounding com­munities, had recently, witnessed intense illegal mining activities.

Mr Nelson noted that, despite government efforts to combat illegal mining, activities continued to increase, particularly in water bodies and forest reserves.

River Bonsa, he reported, was the sole water source which supplied thousands of gallons of water for the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Mu­nicipality and surrounding commu­nities, but, Ghana Water Company had been forced to shut down operations due to illegal mining operations.

Besides, Mr Nelson told journal­ists that, several acres of farmland and cocoa farms along the Bonsa River at Bonsawire and Assuoso had also been destroyed, as galam­seyers mined gold.

The National Security Liaison Officer for the Western Region, Brigadier General Musah Whajah (Rtd), who led the operations, assured residents of Tarkwa and adjoining communities that the se­curity services were ready to rescue the Bonsa River from illegal miners.

FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, SEKONDI