2026 Japan Ambassador’s Cup slated for Oct 24-25

THE 2026 Japan Ambassador’s Cup, a prestigious martial arts event featuring four traditional Japanese Budo disciplines — Judo, Karate-do, Kendo and Jiu-jitsu — will take place from October 24 to 25 at the DG Hathiramani Sports Hall of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The two-day championship, organised to strengthen the longstanding friendship and sporting partnership between Ghana and Japan, will be held under the theme: “Cultivating Discipline, Focus and Character through Kendo, Karate, Judo and Jujitsu: Four Arts, One Spirit.”

Scheduled to start at 8 a.m. each day, Karate and Judo athletes will take their respective turns on the tatami and competition floor on October 24, with the Kendo and Jujitsu practitioners taking their turns the following day.

Approximately 300 practitioners across the four Budo disciplines are expected to compete for honours at the championship.

According to the organisers, this year’s championship will offer the public an opportunity to appreciate the four distinct expressions of combat skill. Karate will showcase precision, timing and controlled technique; Judo will demonstrate balance, tactical movement and throwing skills; Jujitsu will highlight technical adaptability and grappling ability, while Kendo will display the discipline, precision and competitive spirit of Japanese swordsmanship.

Speaking at the media launch of the championship, the Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Hiroshi Yoshimoto, said the event aimed to promote cultural exchange, discipline and mutual respect between Ghana and Japan, with demonstrations and competitions showcasing the skills and philosophies of the four martial arts disciplines.

Mr Yoshimoto expressed his desire to support Ghanaian athletes across all four disciplines and help them reach the international level, with the Olympic Games serving as the ultimate goal for Karate and Judo athletes.

The Chairman of the Organising Committee, Mr Nathaniel Johnson, who is also the President of the Ghana Karate-do Federation, said the championship sought to provide meaningful competition for athletes, identify emerging talent, strengthen collaboration among the federations and introduce more Ghanaians to the educational and sporting value of martial arts.

Mr Johnson called on Corporate Ghana to support the event through partnerships that would strengthen equipment provision, athlete preparation, competition delivery and grassroots participation.

He expressed the belief that consistent support would transform promising performances by athletes into sustained development.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY

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