22 Tuutingli women receive training in soap making

At least 22 women from Tuutingli, a suburb of Tamale Me­tropolis in the Northern Region, have un­dergone a-day training in soap making.

The training was organised by African Canadian Centre for Employment and Skills Devel­opment (ACESD).

The women were drawn from Kpanvo, Banvim, Fooshegu and Tuutingli with funding from friends of the ACESD

The Board Chair Person of Africa Canadian Centre for Employment (ACESD), Miss Paula Akanko, speaking at the end of the event, said the ben­eficiaries were equipped with skills in packaging to make their products compete with other existing brands on the market.

He said the training aimed at alleviating poverty at the grassroots, especially vulnerable women.

Miss Akanko said ACESD was committed to equipping women with vocational skills, adding that the organisation was lobbying individuals, friends and other organsations to support more women.

She said the training was to empower the women to be self-reliant, and called on them to ensure prudent management of their finances as they were set to start their own business­es.

Miss Akanko stressed that empowering women to be eco­nomically independent was the organisation priority, and urged them to take advantage of the opportunity given to them to improve on their skills

Nma Maliyama Abdulai, on behalf of her colleagues, applauded the organisation for training them free of charge.

