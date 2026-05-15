Incomplete passport applications to be cancelled after two months- MOFF announces

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that passport applications that remain incomplete for more than two months will be automatically cancelled.

According to a public notice issued on May 15, the new directive takes immediate effect and applies to all passport applications from the date they are first submitted.

The Ministry explained that incomplete applications include cases that require further vetting, missing supporting documents, incomplete biometric capture or applications awaiting biometric re capture.

It warned that applicants whose submissions are cancelled will lose the fees already paid because the payments are non refundable.

Affected persons will therefore be required to begin a fresh application process and pay the required fees again.

“The general public is therefore encouraged to complete applications on time to avert cancellations,” the notice stated.

The Ministry also urged applicants to respond quickly whenever they are asked to provide additional documents or update their biometric information to avoid delays.

Officials explained that the policy is aimed at reducing delays and clearing backlogs caused by abandoned and incomplete passport applications in the system.

The Ministry assured the public of its commitment to improving passport service delivery across the country.

Applicants seeking further information have been advised to contact the Ministry’s 24 hour call centre

By: Jacob Aggrey