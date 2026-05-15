NHIA suspends three pharmacies over suspected NHIS fraud

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has temporarily suspended three pharmacies from providing services under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) over suspected irregularities in claims and service transactions.

The affected pharmacies are Deldem Pharma Limited, Paramedica Pharmacy and Desh Chemist.

According to a public notice issued by the NHIA on May 14, the suspension took immediate effect.

The Authority explained that a routine claims verification exercise uncovered what it described as “material irregularities” linked to claims and service transactions involving the three facilities.

It stated that the findings raised reasonable suspicion of fraud and abuse under the NHIS Provider Service Agreement.

As part of the suspension, the pharmacies are not allowed to provide healthcare services or dispense medicines under the NHIS until further notice.

The NHIA advised NHIS members who need pharmaceutical services to seek care from other accredited providers across the country.

In the statement signed by the Chief Executive of the NHIA, Victor Asare Bampoe, the Authority warned all credentialed healthcare providers against engaging in fraudulent practices that could threaten the sustainability of the scheme.

It stressed that healthcare providers who defraud or attempt to defraud the NHIS commit an offence punishable by a fine, imprisonment of up to 10 years, or both upon conviction.

The NHIA reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability and the proper use of public funds in delivering quality healthcare services to Ghanaians.

By: Jacob Aggrey