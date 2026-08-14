22-year-old man sentenced to 10 years for robbery in Kumasi

A 22-year-old man, Christian Owusu, has been sentenced to a minimum of 10 years’ imprisonment with hard labour for robbery in Kumasi.

The Ashanti Central District Police Command secured his conviction and sentencing on August 14, 2026, following investigations into a robbery incident reported on July 21.

According to the police, the victim reported that at about 12:21 p.m. on July 21, she was heading towards Konkromase Township when she was threatened and robbed of her handbag.

The bag contained personal belongings and cash.

The police arrested Owusu on August 4, 2026, after investigations into the incident. He was subsequently arraigned before the Atasemanso Circuit Court on August 7.

The court, presided over by His Lordship Kwaku Baah Frimpong, charged him with robbery.

Owusu pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on his own plea.

Before the court passed sentence, he pleaded for forgiveness.

However, after considering his plea, the court sentenced him to a minimum of 10 years’ imprisonment with hard labour.

The police said Owusu was subsequently handed over to the authorities at the Kumasi Central Prisons to begin serving his sentence.

By: Jacob Aggrey