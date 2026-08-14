Fire outbreak at warehouse in Kwadaso

A warehouse in Kwadaso, Anyinam, near the Pat-Doramo International School in the Ashanti Region was engulfed in flames this afternoon, sparking panic among residents and students in the area.

The fire, whose cause is yet to be determined, broke out at the facility and quickly spread, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky that could be seen from nearby communities.

Personnel from multiple fire service stations were immediately deployed to the scene.

Firefighters from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Fire Station, the Ghana National Fire Service Regional Headquarters, and the KNUST Fire Station have been working tirelessly to contain the blaze.

They were supported by DRIP water tankers, which supplied additional water to help fight the inferno and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures, including the Pat-Doramo International School.

Officers from the Ghana National Fire Service have commenced investigations to determine the cause of the fire and assess the extent of damage.

The Ghana National Fire Service has also reminded the public to adhere to fire safety protocols, especially for warehouses and commercial facilities, to prevent similar incidents.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme