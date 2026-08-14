IGP calls for peace as religious eaders unite to calm tensions

The Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, together with the Police Management Board (POMAB), met with religious leaders today at the National Police Headquarters in a bid to ease rising tensions across the country.

The engagement follows recent religious controversies that sparked public concern, including an incident where a pastor was allegedly slapped.

According to the IGP, all individuals involved in that case have been arrested and are currently on bail, but Mr. Yohuno stressed that arrests alone won’t secure peace, calling for dialogue and peaceful coexistence.

He urged both Christian and Muslim leaders to use their platforms to preach unity, calm tempers, and counter hateful rhetoric.

“Hurling insults at what millions hold holy and stoking interfaith hostility does not reflect the character of Christ,” the IGP stated.

Also, he said, “No suspect under state custody or in any public space will be subjected to torture.”

He also charged Ghanaians to protect the country’s unity, “Any attack on the unity of this country is an attack on the future of our children. Show the youth that the diversity of faith is our strength.”

Presidential Envoy on Interfaith and Ecumenical Bodies, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, echoed the call for responsible speech.

“When the issue between the pastor, the Imam and the man who slapped the pastor came up, we didn’t sit down. We had a lot of engagements. I encourage Ghanaians to use language that promotes peace and development, and to be mindful of what we say on media, ” he said.

In a powerful symbolic moment, the

National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu who also called for peaceful coexistence, brought together the three men at the center of the controversy; the Imam who made threats over insults to Allah, the Man of God, and one Sibamay Zakaria who slapped the pastor in police custody.

The three embraced during the meeting, sending a strong message of reconciliation.

Member of Parliament for Assin south, Rev. Ntim Fordjour, who was at the ceremony and spoke to ghanaiantimes.gh also reminded the nation of its history of harmony.

“Muslims and Christians have lived in peace for a very long time. We have not had any disturbances, and we should not allow it to ever happen,” he said.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme