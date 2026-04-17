24 Hour Economy Authority signs MoU to plan Volta Economic Corridor

The 24 Hour Economy Authority has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Hunan Architectural Design Institute Group to support the planning of the Volta Economic Corridor.

The agreement aims to guide how land within the corridor will be used, design key infrastructure, and develop systems that will support large scale production.

The partnership will focus on detailed planning to make the area ready for investment and smooth business operations.

The project will include the development of agroecological parks, industrial zones, and transport networks to connect production centres to markets.

According to the Authority, proper planning is critical to building strong economic systems and expanding production across the corridor.

It noted that the collaboration with the Chinese design firm will help lay a solid foundation for industrial growth and long term development within the Volta Economic Corridor.

By: Jacob Aggrey