Police arrest suspect in connection with disturbance at Adjin Kotoku Onion Market

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting incident that occurred at the Adjin Kotoku Onion Market on April 5, 2026.

Following the disturbance, a team of surveillance officers from the Special Operations Assistant (SOA) to the Inspector General of Police was deployed to the area to conduct an intelligence-led operation.

On April 8, 2026 at about 3:00 pm, the team arrested the suspect, Inusah Seidu, aged 40, from his hideout at Adjin Kotoku. He is believed to have been involved in the shooting incident.

The suspect is currently in Police custody assisting investigations, while efforts are ongoing to locate and arrest other individuals connected to the incident.