24-Hour Economy: How Ghana Publishing Company turned overstaffing into productivity

The Managing Director of the Ghana Publishing Company Limited, Nana Kwesi Boatey, has revealed how he transformed a major overstaffing challenge into a success story through the government’s 24-Hour Economy initiative.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Monday, November 2, Mr. Boatey disclosed that when he assumed office in February 2025, and inherited a bloated workforce of 250 employees doing work that could be efficiently handled by 150 people, a situation that created serious liquidity challenges for the state-owned company.

Instead of resorting to downsizing, he adopted an innovative approach by instituting a 24-hour operational system.

Under the new system, staff were redistributed across three shifts: 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., and 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m.

This not only ensured optimal use of labour but also maximized machine utilization and improved overall output.

According to him, the single move redefined the productivity culture within the company, reinforcing discipline, accountability, and efficiency.

The Ghana Publishing Company’s turnaround is being cited as a practical example of how the 24-Hour Economy policy can drive growth without job losses.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme