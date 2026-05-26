3 killed in Uganda after crashing into elephant

At least three people have died after a vehicle collided with an elephant in a national park in Uganda, officials have said.

Police said four other people were injured in the incident in Murchison Falls National Park in the northwest of the country on Sunday evening.

The vehicle was carrying seven officials from the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), it added.

Car accidents are common in Uganda and incidents involving wildlife and humans are also on the rise, as expanding communities encroach on protected wildlife areas.

The car had been travelling from Arua city back to the capital, Kampala, when the collision took place, the Uganda Police Force said on X.

The injured were rushed to a local hospital and later to Kampala for treatment, it said. Officials did not provide information on the elephant’s condition.

The Ugandan Wildlife Authority urged drivers to watch out for animals crossing the roads.

“Motorists travelling through Protected Areas are strongly advised to drive cautiously, as wild animals frequently cross the roads,” it said.-BBC

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q