38-year-old woman arrested for stealing one-week-old baby at Wa Market

The Upper West Regional Police Command has arrested a 38-year-old woman, Abena Martha Maanibeh, for stealing a one-week-old baby and other valuables belonging to the baby’s mother at Wa Market (Kejetia).

According to a police statement, the incident happened on August 10, 2025. The complainant, Ms. Kwofie Mwinbelle, had given birth to a baby boy at the Wa Regional Hospital on August 1.

The suspect, who was working as a caretaker for another patient at the hospital, tricked the new mother into following her to Wa Market to buy baby diapers.

She then took advantage of the situation to run away with the baby and the mother’s handbag, which contained a mobile phone, cash, and other items.

Police investigations, led by ASP Stella Atukwia of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit, traced the suspect to her hideout at Nuobollie in the Savannah Region.

She was arrested on August 15, 2025. The stolen baby was found safe and reunited with his mother, and some of the stolen belongings were recovered.

The suspect appeared before the Wa District Magistrate Court on August 18, 2025 and has since been remanded into custody and will reappear on September 2, 2025.

The Upper West Regional Police Command assured the public of its commitment to protect lives and property.

It also thanked residents for their vigilance and support, which helped in arresting the suspect.

By: Jacob Aggrey

