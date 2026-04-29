Miracles Aboagye criticises government over power outages, demands urgent action

An aide to former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has criticised the government over ongoing power outages, urging authorities to prioritise solutions instead of explanations.

His comments come in response to recent remarks by Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor regarding challenges in the power sector.

Speaking on the issue on Channel One TV, Mr. Aboagye questioned the government’s justification that ongoing transformer upgrades and system expansions are responsible for the outages.

He argued that such maintenance work has been carried out in the past without causing widespread disruption.

He said the situation does not make sense, insisting that it is possible to upgrade infrastructure without plunging the entire country into darkness.

According to him, Ghanaians are more concerned about having stable electricity than listening to explanations.

“Your talking means nothing to us. Give us power,” he said.

Mr. Aboagye added that the power situation is affecting lives and livelihoods across the country.

He claimed that businesses are shutting down, people are losing their jobs, and some lives are being put at risk due to the outages.

He pointed to rising costs, noting that consumers are paying more for electricity despite the unstable supply.

The former Vice President’s aide further criticised the government for what he described as a lack of respect for citizens, saying the focus should be on delivering reliable power rather than assigning blame.

By: Jacob Aggrey