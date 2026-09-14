6 dead, 107 rescued from missing Indonesian ferry in Java Sea

Six people have died and 107 have been rescued from a stricken Indonesian passenger ferry in the Java Sea, Indonesia’s search and rescue agency has said.

A search and rescue operation was launched after contact was lost with the Virgo Transport eight ship, which was carrying 243 people, as it encountered bad weather, Indonesia’s search and rescue agency said.

The search for the remaining passengers is ongoing.

The ferry was travelling from Surabaya to the South Kalimantan city of Banjarmasin and was last reported to be about 150km (93 miles) south of Banjarmasin on Saturday.

Authorities received the initial distress report at 04:10 from the vessel’s operator PT Virgo. The ship left Surabaya at 10:33 on Saturday and was scheduled to arrive in Banjarmasin on Sunday at 14:00, according to data from two maritime monitoring sites.

A joint task force involving Indonesia’s search and rescue agency, navy, maritime police and other parties has been set up for the rescue effort.

Ships and a helicopter have been deployed to the scene, with 280 personnel taking part in the rescue operation. All vessels in the area of the Java Sea have been alerted to report any signs of passengers.

There are 213 passengers and 30 crew members on board. Of these, 130 people are still missing.

Rusmilawati, a resident of Banjarmasin, went to the port to seek information about eight relatives who were passengers on the ship. They were travelling back to Banjarmasin after visiting the tombs of several Islamic scholars in Java.

“They flew there initially, but for the return journey they wanted to try travelling by ship,” she told BBC Indonesia.

As of yesterday afternoon local time, Rusmilawati said she had not received any information from officials about whether her relatives had been rescued.

The family last heard from one of the relatives through a WhatsApp status update. In the post, the relative wrote: “The waves are really frightening tonight. Or is this just what it’s normally like travelling by ship, rocking and crashing against the waves?”-BBC

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