I’ll unite NPP for Bawumia’s 2028 victory- Titus Glover

Newly elected National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, has pledged to work to ensure peace, unity and respect within the party as it prepares for the 2028 general elections.

Mr Glover said he would work to strengthen the party and help actualise the vision of its flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, becoming President of Ghana in 2028.

He made the remarks in his victory speech at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi after winning the NPP National Organiser position at the party’s National Delegates Conference on Saturday, October 3, 2026.

Mr Glover polled 2,964 votes to win the election, defeating his closest contender, Ali Maiga Halidu, who obtained 2,231 votes.

Emmanuel Korsi Bodja polled 145 votes in the contest.

Mr Glover thanked delegates for electing him and promised to work hard to justify the confidence they had placed in him.

“I will work very hard. What I’ll bring is peace, unity, respect, and that we use for governance,” he said.

He explained that peace, unity and respect were necessary for the party to effectively organise and prepare for the elections.

“If you are doing governance and you don’t bring peace and unity and respect, the work will be hard,” he added.

Mr Glover acknowledged the task ahead of the newly elected national executives, describing it as a major responsibility that would require commitment from members.

“The job is big. There’s a lot of work ahead of us. We need love. We need peace. We need unity,” he said.

He urged members of the NPP to remain united and work together beyond the internal elections.

According to him, his focus would be to contribute to the party’s efforts to win the 2028 general elections, with Dr Bawumia’s presidential bid forming a central part of that objective.

“Dr Bawumia has to become the President of this country. That’s the vision for NPP, that we have to work hard for Dr Bawumia to become the President of the Republic,” Mr Glover stated.

He said he was determined to use his new position to contribute to the development of the NPP and Ghana.

Mr Glover’s election forms part of the new national executive team elected by delegates at the conference to lead the affairs of the party.

The newly elected executives are expected to oversee the party’s reorganisation and strengthen its structures as the NPP prepares for the 2028 general elections.

By: Jacob Aggrey