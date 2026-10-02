Mahama visits Global Mercy Ship at Tema port, hails its humanitarian impact

President John Dramani Mahama has described the Global Mercy hospital ship as a “floating vessel of true mercy and humanism” after touring the world’s largest civilian hospital ship docked at the Tema Port.

In a post after his visit, President Mahama said he was deeply moved by his interactions with fellow Ghanaians undergoing life-changing treatments on board the ship, including children with orthopaedic conditions, many of whom had waited years to receive care.

The President welcomed the Mercy Ships team back to Ghana for their fifth mission since 1991.

“In a world where countries and individuals are increasingly focused on self-interest, Mercy Ships remains a floating vessel of true mercy and humanism,” Mahama stated.

He noted that the impact of Mercy Ships in Ghana is remarkable, adding that during its 10-month stay, the mission will continue to provide direct patient care while training local health workers alongside its international medical team.

Sharing a lighter moment from the tour, the President said as someone who had never sailed on a ship before, he expected to be walking like a sailor.

“I was pleasantly surprised by how steady and stable the ship is. It felt just like any modern hospital on land,” he said.

President Mahama expressed his gratitude to the dedicated medical crew, volunteers, donors, local partners, and friends of Mercy Ships, assuring them that this will not be their last mission to Ghana.

“My sincere gratitude to the dedicated medical crew, volunteers, donors, local partners, and friends of Mercy Ships. As I told them today, this is not the first time they have been here, and it will certainly not be the last.”

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to expanding access to quality healthcare for all Ghanaians, despite appreciating humanitarian support.

According to him, “While we appreciate humanitarian support, my administration remains firmly committed to expanding access to quality healthcare for all Ghanaians. We are expanding free primary health care, strengthening the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), investing in hospitals and health workers, and using the Ghana Medical Trust Fund to ease the burden of serious non-communicable diseases on families.”

“To the crew of the Global Mercy, Ghana says thank you,” Mahama added.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme