Hawa Koomson elected NPP National Women’s Organiser

Former Awutu Senya East Member of Parliament, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has been elected the National Women’s Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

She secured 738 votes to defeat her main contender, Mohammed Safia, who polled 429 votes in the election held on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The election formed part of the NPP’s National Delegates Conference, which brought together delegates from across the country to elect new national executives for the party.

The conference was characterised by a colourful display of the NPP’s red, white and blue colours, with party supporters and delegates filling the stadium ahead of the various elections.

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was among the prominent personalities who attended the delegates conference ahead of the elections.

Following the declaration of the results, Hawa Koomson moved around the stadium with some of her supporters, thanking delegates for voting for her and expressing confidence in her ability to lead the party’s women’s wing.

Speaking after her victory, Hawa Koomson said she would bring her experience and maturity to the position and work to strengthen the party’s women’s structures.

She indicated that she would work with her former contender, Mohammed Safia, despite the competition between them during the election.

“We are all NPP members and we are going to work together for victory,” she said.

According to her, her immediate task would be to unite the women of the party and mobilise them to contribute effectively to the NPP’s activities at the grassroots and national levels.

She called for greater support and solidarity among women, and recounted an experience in which she said another woman helped save her life after she was attacked.

Using the experience, Mrs Koomson urged women to have one another’s backs, stressing that women should be ready to support and defend each other.

The former MP spoke about her political journey and her return to a national leadership position after losing the Awutu Senya East parliamentary seat.

She said she had never regarded her political journey as a failure and was proud to have reached the national level to serve the party.

Mrs Koomson said her decision to contest the National Women’s Organiser position was driven by her desire to continue contributing to the NPP and use her experience to support the party.

Hawa Koomson explained the need for women to protect themselves, including the use of pepper spray as a means of self-defence when faced with danger.

She encouraged women to support and defend one another, drawing from her own experience of being attacked and helped by another woman who intervened to save her.

As National Women’s Organiser, she will be responsible for coordinating and mobilising women across the party, strengthening the women’s wing at the constituency and regional levels, and increasing their participation in party activities.

She is expected to work closely with the newly elected national executives to strengthen the party’s structures and prepare its women’s wing for the party’s future political activities.

Mrs Koomson thanked the delegates for the confidence they had placed in her and pledged to work with members of the party as she begins her new role.

By: Jacob Aggrey