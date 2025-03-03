77th anniversary Christianborg crossroad shooting held in Accra

The Vice Presi­dent, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, on Friday led the flag-raising and wreath laying ceremony to com­memorate the 77th anniversary of the February 28, 1948 Christian­borg Crossroad shooting incident.

The shooting, which led to the death of three ex-service­men – Sergeant Adjetey, Corporal Attipoe and Private Odartey – was the impetus for the 1948 riots, a catalyst for the Gold Coast’s final push for independence.

Held annually, the ceremony honours and remembers the three ex-servicemen who were brutally murdered by the colonial police.

They were among hundreds of ex-servicemen who were peace­fully marching to the Osu Castle to present a petition to the then Governor, Sir Gerald Creasy.

The petition was in protest of the pittance payment received by way of gratuity after taking part in World War II, upon several unsuccessful appeals to the co­lonial administration to be given something befitting.

Accompanying the Vice President were the Ministers for Defence and the Interior, Dr Ed­ward Omane Boamah and Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka respectively.

Flanged on both sides by the two ministers, Vice President Prof. Opoku-Agyemang laid a wreath on behalf of the Govern­ment and people of Ghana.

Chief of the Defence Staff, General Thomas Oppong Peprah, laid the second wreath on behalf of the security services and Major Gen. (Rtd) Clayton Yaachie, the immediate past Chairman of the Veterans Asso­ciation of Ghana on behalf of the veterans.

The Osu Alata Mantsɛ, Nii Kwabena Bonney V, and Michael Attipoe, a representative of the families of the three fallen heroes also laid wreaths.

Other dignitaries at the cere­mony were the Inspector General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Presidential Advisor on the 24 -hour economy, Goosie Obuadum Tanoh, and the 2024 Flagbearer of the People’s National Convention, Bernard Mornah, amongst others.

A parade contingent, consist­ing of officers from the Ghana Army, Navy, Air Force, Police and the Veteran Association of Ghana were also in attendance.

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI