Shift system in public schools being phased out – Haruna Iddrisu

Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, says the shift system in public schools is not a national policy and has largely been phased out across the country.

Responding to questions on the floor of Parliament today, Mr. Iddrisu explained that the shift system was introduced as a temporary measure to address overcrowding and inadequate infrastructure in some schools.

According to him, the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service (GES) are continuing efforts to eliminate the system completely through the construction of additional classroom blocks at the basic school level.

He stated that government remains committed to improving teaching and learning conditions in schools across the country.

The Education Minister disclosed that government has allocated GH¢230 million in the 2025 GETFund distribution formula for the procurement of school furniture for both basic and Senior High Schools nationwide.

According to him, the investment forms part of measures to ensure that students have access to a better learning environment.

Mr. Iddrisu further highlighted the importance of the Free Compulsory Universal Basic Education (FCUBE) policy, which was introduced in 1996 to provide every Ghanaian child with free and compulsory basic education.

He said the policy continues to play a major role in reducing illiteracy and promoting equal access to quality education across the country.

The Minister addressed concerns raised by the University Teachers Association of Ghana over issues in the tertiary education sector.

According to him, the Ministry of Education, through the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, has taken the necessary steps to maintain industrial harmony in tertiary institutions.

He assured Parliament that government would continue to engage stakeholders in the education sector to ensure stability and improved educational outcomes.

By: Jacob Aggrey