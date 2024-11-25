97.6km Tema-Mpakadan rail line takes off

The Tema-Mpakadan Standard Gauge Railway Line (SGRL) and Diesel Mul­tiple Unit trains (DMU) was on Friday inaugurated in Tema by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The $447 million 97.6-kilometre railway line project including a 300-metre bridge over the Vol­ta River is to, among others things, play a critical part of a multi-modal transport system that inte­grates rail, road and inland transport, improving logistics efficiency and boosting trade, particularly in agriculture and port operations.

• President Akufo-Addo (middle) supported by Mr John Peter Amewu (left), and Mr Yohane Amarh Ashitey (right) to cut the tape to inaugurate the Tema-Mpakadan Railway Project

The project is the first section of Ghana-Burki­na Faso interconnectivity project connecting Tema, Ghana’s key port city, to Mpakadan, aimed at strengthening links with neighbouring countries.

President Akufo-Addo in his inaugural address, said the first ever SGRL in Ghana, symbolised the bold strides of government in modernising the transport infrastructure to drive the economic growth of the country.

He explained that the project was part of the broader vision to create a modern railway network to support economic growth and regional integra­tion.

“Since 2017, the government has placed railway development at the forefront of its agenda, rec­ognising it as a catalyst for industrialisation, trade facilitation and socioeconomic transformation”.

In addition to promoting regional trade by en­hancing Ghana’s role as a logistics hub in West Af­rica, President Akufo-Addo said the project would significantly decongest our roads, minimise the rapid deterioration of road infrastructure and the alarming increase in road accidents on the roads.

President Akufo-Addo described the project which was constructed at a cost of $447 million credit facility from India Exim bank as a lifeline for communities and businesses, explaining that it would lower transportation costs, improve agricul­tural trade and enhance port operations.

“The economic and social benefits of this project are far-reaching and transformative. By alleviating the pressure on our road network, we will extend the lifeline of critical routes including those along the eastern corridor while lowering the cost of transporting bulk goods, agricultural pro­duce and containers thereby enhancing business competitiveness”.

“The project is expected to facilitate the seam­less movement of goods such as fuel, cement and agricultural produce while boosting port compet­itiveness by minimising vessel waiting times and improving cargo handling efficiency,” he stated.

President Akufo-Addo emphasised the commit­ment of the government to expanding Ghana’s railway network guided by the revised 2020 Rail­way Master Plan.

“The Tema-Mpakadan railway line is just one piece of a larger puzzle. Guided by our 2020 revised railway Master Plan, we will continue to expand the reach of Ghana’s railway network to unlock the full potential of our economy”.

The Minister of Railway Development, John Peter Amewu, stated that the significant invest­ment in the railway development and infrastruc­ture would position Ghana to achieve long-term economic growth, improved regional cooperation and sustainable development.

