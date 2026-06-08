Prioritise education, responsible living… Queen mother urges students

The President of Queens of Legacy, a community-based organisation, Mama Atrato II, has advised students to take full advantage of educational opportunities to prepare themselves for responsible adulthood.

Mama Atrato, who is also the Queen Mother of Ho-Dome, cautioned students, particularly girls against engaging in negative practices that could jeopardise their future.

She stressed that this was the time for them to focus on their studies and avoid distractions that could derail their ambitions.

Her message was contained in a speech read on her behalf during an induction service for newly admitted students of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church (EPC) Mawuko Girls Senior High School in Ho on Saturday.

She urged the students to remain committed to their education and steer clear of activities such as early sexual involvement, drug use and substance abuse, which could adversely affect their growth and development.

According to her, involvement in such practices could lead to poor academic performance and pose serious health risks, including the contraction of sexually transmitted infections such as HIV, which could hinder the achievement of their life goals.

Mama Atrato further indicated that both government and parents were making significant investments to support students’ education, and it was important for them to justify that commitment through hard work and discipline.

She noted that behaviours such as leaving campus without permission, roaming town and showing disrespect to school authorities do not reflect a promising future.

She emphasised that success would come to those who remained disciplined, respected authority and treated challenges as stepping stones to achievement.

Mama Atrato assured that Queens of Legacy would continue to engage and educate students, especially girls, to lead responsible lives while in school.

Two members of the Association of Queen Mothers in the Ho Area, Mama Megbenya of Xlefi and Mama Nubuke of Klefe, who spoke on the theme: ‘Guarding Your Future Starts with Wise Choices Today,’ said the message served both as a warning and a source of hope for students.

They encouraged the students to view challenges in their academic journey as opportunities for growth, citing that difficulties were part of life, but the ability to overcome them was what defined success.

From Samuel Agbewode, Ho

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