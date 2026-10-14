Abass Osabutey eyes NDC Deputy National Organiser post

Mr Abass Mustapha Osabutey, popularly known in National Democratic Congress (NDC) circles as “The Capo”, has formally declared his intention to contest for the position of Deputy National Organiser of the party.

This follows the NDC’s preparations for the upcoming regional executive elections, a key exercise expected to shape the party’s leadership, organisational strength and political direction ahead of future electoral contests.

The elections have attracted keen interest from party faithful as aspirants prepare to contest various positions, with the outcome expected to influence grassroots mobilisation and the party’s efforts to consolidate its support base ahead of the 2028 general elections.

In a declaration statement issued to party faithful, Mr Osabutey said his decision was driven by an unshakeable resolve, deep gratitude and an unyielding sense of duty to the NDC.

The aspiring Deputy National Organiser, who boasts nearly two decades of grassroots activism, said his track record in the party was not a promise but proof of his capacity to deliver and promote teamwork.

“I have risen from the raw grassroots to the national stage. I know our party structures because I have built, defended and mobilised within them. My loyalty to our founding ideals is absolute,” he stated.

According to him, he is not seeking a title but accepting a responsibility to strengthen the party’s organisational capacity ahead of the 2028 general elections.

“My mission is clear: fortify our political strength, deliver an uncompromising victory in 2028, and build a party machine so resilient that it dominates the political landscape for generations to come,” Mr Osabutey declared.

Outlining his vision for the office, the Deputy National Organiser hopeful pledged to focus on three key pillars if given the nod.

He promised to re-energise grassroots mobilisation and rebuild branch structures from the ground up, ensuring that no branch was left behind.

He also pledged to deploy scientific election trend analysis to drive strategy, target resources and maximise voter engagement, as well as execute aggressive, proactive and data-driven election operations.

“As a Deputy National Organiser, if given the mandate, we are not merely building a campaign. We are building an unstoppable political machinery,” he stressed.

As delegates prepare to cast their votes, he encouraged them to approach the upcoming election with maturity, fairness and a strong sense of responsibility, putting the collective interest of the party above personal ambitions and divisions.

He also urged all contestants to engage delegates on issues, respect one another and accept the outcome of the elections in good faith, as members of one party family.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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