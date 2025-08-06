Abena Osei-Asare to sponsor vacation classes in Atiwa East to support basic school pupils

The Member of Parliament for Atiwa East and former Deputy Finance Minister of the Republic of Ghana, Abena Osei-Asare, has pledged to sponsor primary and junior high school vacation classes for pupils in her constituency.

The classes, which target pupils from Primary 1 to JHS 3, will be held in Anyinam, Adasawase, Sekyere, and Abakoase to help keep children engaged during the long school break.

In a facebook, the MP said the initiative is aimed at ensuring that pupils stay academically active and continue learning even while schools are closed.

“I am happy to sponsor these vacation classes to keep our children meaningfully engaged. Education remains one of my top priorities for Atiwa East, and I will continue to invest in the future of our children,” she revealed.

As part of the intervention, Abena Osei-Asare, distributed pens, exercise books, and pencils to support the learning process.

She expressed gratitude to the teachers who volunteered to assist with the classes, describing their dedication as inspiring.

By: Jacob Aggrey