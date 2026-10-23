Absa Place earns IFC’s EDGE Advanced green building certification

ABSA Bank Ghana Ltd’s new headquarters, Absa Place, has achieved EDGE Advanced certification from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in recognition of its high standards of energy and water efficiency.

Located at 64 Independence Avenue, Ridge, Accra, the building combines resource-efficient infrastructure with a modern working environment designed to meet the needs of employees, clients and visitors.

Developed by the IFC, the EDGE Advanced certification system assesses improvements in energy use, water consumption and the embodied carbon of construction materials against a conventional building baseline. EDGE Advanced recognises buildings that achieve a significantly higher level of resource efficiency than the standard EDGE certification.

The Managing Director of Absa Bank Ghana Ltd, Dr Edward Nartey Botchway, said the certification affirmed the bank’s commitment to developing infrastructure that delivered long-term operational efficiency.

“We did not just want a bigger building; we wanted one that would remain efficient and relevant 20 years from now. Absa Place reflects our commitment to investing responsibly in the future of our business, our people and the communities we serve. The EDGE Advanced certification provides independent validation of the environmental standards we set for the building,” he explained.

The IFC’s Principal Country Officer for Ghana, Deo Onyango, noted that the achievement demonstrated how sustainability could contribute to competitiveness and long-term value creation.

• Dr Botchway (left) receiving the certification at the ceremony.

“Congratulations to Absa Bank Ghana on the inauguration of Absa Place, an investment that reflects the bank’s longstanding commitment to Ghana and confidence in its future. Through its achievement of IFC’s EDGE Advanced certification, Absa is demonstrating that sustainability can be a driver of both competitiveness and long-term value creation. This investment sets a strong benchmark for green buildings in Ghana and shows how the private sector can help shape more resource-efficient and resilient urban growth across Africa,” he underlined.

The certification builds on the bank’s broader efforts to improve the environmental performance of its operations through investments in renewable energy, energy and water efficiency, and waste reduction.

In 2025, the bank operated 54 solar-powered automated teller machines, which collectively generated approximately one million kilowatt-hours of clean energy annually.

Absa Place also features a 570-kilowatt-peak solar installation designed to meet at least 80 per cent of the bank’s on-site electricity requirements.

The building uses a water-cooled chiller system, which is more energy-efficient than conventional air-cooled systems, while its glass façade is designed to block more than 70 per cent of external heat before it reaches the interior.

Beyond its environmental features, the headquarters provides a modern working environment with collaborative spaces, quiet areas, silent pods and booths to accommodate different working styles.

Other facilities include a rooftop events area, a gym, an auditorium and a dedicated baby bay for nursing mothers.

The EDGE Advanced certification reinforces Absa Bank Ghana Ltd’s commitment to responsible business practices and investment in infrastructure designed to improve operational efficiency while providing a modern workplace experience.

BY TIMES REPORTER