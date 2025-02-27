 Abutia-Kpotia gets GH¢2.3m health centre

A GH¢2.3 million health Centre was on Monday inaugurated at Abu­tia-Kpota in the Ho West District of the Volta Region to address the health needs of the Chiefs and the people of the community.

The facility was built and equipped by the Korean Founda­tion for International Healthcare (KOFIH) Ghana as part of the Republic of Korean government’s commitment to support quality health delivery in the country.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Ghana, Mr Kyongsig Park, said the long relationship between the two governments made it possible for KOFIH to invest in quality healthcare in Ghana over the years and promised that his government would continue to assist Ghana in the promotion of quality health delivery.

The Korean Ambassador announced that his government through KOFIH had spent $32 million on promotion of quality healthcare delivery in Ghana in the past 10 years.

Mr Park mentioned that KOFIH’s activities were mostly in the areas of the provision of health infrastructure, including the building and equipping health centres, rehabilitation of health facilities, and promotion of ma­ternal, newborn and child health (MNCH), particularly in the rural areas.

Additionally, he stated that since KOFIH was 10 years old in Ghana, and it was an indication of the growing relationship between the two countries, and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Ghana’s healthcare system and strengthening collaborative efforts for sustainable health solutions.

The Minister of Health, Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, lauded the sound relationship between Ghana and Korea, which saw KOFIH in the promotion of quality healthcare in the country over the years, and stressed that both countries would continue to work for the mutual benefit of their people.

Mr Akandoh said the govern­ment of Korea had provided much assistance to Ghana in the promo­tion of quality healthcare delivery in the country over the years.

The Health Minister asked chiefs to support health workers in their communities by providing ac­commodation for them to enable them to deliver effectively and improve on healthcare delivery, particularly in the rural areas.

Mr Akandoh also noted that KOFIH had also provided health workshop in Ho for the repair of equipment to facilitate healthcare delivery in the region.

The Volta Regional Minister, Mr James Gunu, thanked the chiefs of Abutia for making land available for the project, which he said would definitely promote quality healthcare delivery in the area.

Mr Gunu assured the people that the poor road network from Juapong through to Abutia to Sokode would be reconstructed to ensure free movement of goods and services.

The Chief of Abutia -Kpota, Togbe Tsali IV, thanked KOFIH and the Ghana Health Services (GHS) for the provision of the facility, and promised that the Community would adopt the best maintenance culture to prolong its lifespan

