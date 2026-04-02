Football fans in Kadjebi react to Otto Addo’s sack

Football fans in Kadjebi in the Oti Region have expressed mixed reactions to the dismissal of Otto Addo as Head Coach of the Black Stars by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The decision follows the Black Stars’ recent poor run of form, including a 2-1 defeat to Germany in an international friendly on Monday, March 30, after an earlier 5-1 loss to Austria.

In separate interviews with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), some football enthusiasts in Kadjebi welcomed the decision, describing it as long overdue, while others felt the timing was inappropriate.

Ms Margaret Ofori, a football fan, commended the GFA for the decision, stating that Mr Addo failed to meet expectations.

She also expressed concern over what she described as excessive politicisation of football in the country and called for reforms.

Mr Evans Ghansah, another fan, supported the dismissal but criticised its timing.

He noted that with only two months remaining before an upcoming FIFA tournament, the decision could disrupt preparations.

Mr Mawuli Gavu also endorsed the sacking, insisting that it should have been done earlier.

He said Mr Addo ought to have been relieved of his duties following Ghana’s failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He further called for the appointment of an expatriate coach to take charge of the team despite the limited time before the tournament.

Mr Medar Mensah Avorgbedor also welcomed the coach’s exit, citing failure to deliver on his mandate.

He advocated the selection of the best local players into the national team, recalling the era of players such as Stephen Appiah, Sulley Muntari, John Mensah and John Paintsil, whom he said performed admirably for the nation.

Mr Avorgbedor also appealed for an end to the politicisation of player selection, describing it as detrimental to the development of football in Ghana.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has received more than 600 applications for the Black Stars Head Coach position following the dismissal of Otto Addo, reports Ghanasoccernet.com.

The GFA president, Kurt Okraku, confirmed the development, highlighting the level of interest in one of Africa’s top national team roles.

“We have received over 600 applications for the Black Stars job,” Okraku said via 3Sports.

The position became vacant after Addo was relieved of his duties following a series of poor results, including defeats to Austria and Germany, which led to a late-night decision in Stuttgart.

The large number of applicants reflects both the appeal of the role and the urgency surrounding Ghana’s preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

The FA is now expected to begin a thorough screening process to shortlist candidates, with both local and foreign coaches believed to be in contention.

Okraku has already indicated that a new coach could be appointed within one to two weeks, as the FA looks to avoid delays in preparation.

Ghana are scheduled to face Mexico and Wales before heading to the World Cup, where they will meet Panama, Croatia and England in the group stage.

The next appointment is expected to be crucial, with the FA seeking a coach capable of delivering immediate impact while also shaping the long-term direction of the Black Stars.

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