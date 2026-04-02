Mamprobi Methodist Basic Sch gets ultra-modern sanitary facility

An ultra-modern and well-equipped sanitary facility for the Mamprobi Methodist Basic School in Accra, was unveiled and commissioned at the school’s premises on Monday, March 30, 2026.

The 12-unit toilet and bath facility, fixed with water closet and shower equipment and estimated at GH¢220, 000, was financed by the Old Students (1960s to 1990s), and supported by a few well-wishers. The impressive ceremony which was well attended by some of the old students from the year groups and some invited guests, was graced with beautiful cultural displays and inspiring poetry recitals by the schoolchildren.

Giving a brief background about the project, Mr Samuel Adotey Gaskin, an old student of the 1966 year- group, noted that it was the former Headmistress of the school, Madam Bernice Nubuor, who made a gentle request to the old students sometime in the year 2023 that one of the most pressing needs of the school was a decent toilet facility because the existing one was a weak and dilapidated structure in the most unhygienic state that posed a serious health threat to the lives of the over 400 schoolchildren and the teachers alike.

Upon this request, the old students geared themselves up towards erecting a better toilet facility for the school. Their modest donations and with the support of some well-wishers resulted in the construction of the 12 unit toilet and bathroom facility.

Mr Gaskin lamented about the manner in which old and past students focused more attention to the development of their second cycle institutions, rather than the basic schools they attended which formed the core to the foundation of their upbringing.

He noted that in as much as the infrastructural development of the school falls under the jurisdiction of the government, the Nazareth Methodist Church which is located adjacent to the school, must recognise that they are a major stakeholder of the school because the school bears the name of the church. He charged them to show greater interest in school and help improve the learning environment and upgrade the image the school.

He bemoaned the lack of maintenance culture among institutions in the country which allowed public facilities to deteriorate fast and advised the school authorities to take good care of the facility by employing a full time Janitor to maintain the facility and also to give the children a good orientation and instruction on the proper use of the toilet facility. He paid special tribute to all who contributed immensely towards the realisation of the project, including three of their colleagues who are now deceased.

Among the dignitaries who attended the ceremony were Madam Justine Ivy Apawu (Director Accra Metro – Education), Rt. Rev. Amoah Gaisie – Reverend Minister for Nazareth Methodist Church and Mr William Amenuvor, who represented the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South Constituency, Dr Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije. Mr Amenuvor commended the old students on the yeoman’s job and assured of the MP’s commitment to continue to support future laudable initiatives within his jurisdiction. Madam Bernice Nubuor, the former headmistress who unveiled the plaque in her honour, said education was not just about teaching and learning, but more importantly, it is about creating a sound and serene environment conducive for learning, and therefore, advised the authorities to promote good health practices among the schoolchildren.

BY TIMES REPORTER

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q