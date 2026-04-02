DTI launches $28m multi-skills campus at Berekuso

A groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the $28 million Berekuso Multi-Skills Campus for the Design and Technology Institute (DTI) was held on Tuesday.

The event marked the launch of a major project aimed at advancing technical and vocational education and industrial innovation in Ghana.

It attracted top government officials, traditional authorities, industry leaders, diplomats, and development partners, including the Mastercard Foundation, highlighting strong national support for technical and vocational education and training (TVET).

The Minister of Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo, in his keynote address, described the project as a critical intervention to address Ghana’s persistent skills gap.

“Every year, about 300,000 young people enter the labour force, yet employers struggle to find skilled talent,” he said, emphasising the role of institutions like DTI in bridging the disconnect between education and industry.

Founder and CEO of DTI, Constance Swaniker, said the campus represents a significant milestone in the institution’s efforts to transform TVET in Ghana and across Africa.

Since admitting its first 32 students in 2019, DTI has trained over 48,900 young people, supported more than 81,000 into employment, and established partnerships with over 160 industry players.

The new campus is expected to train 50,000 young people over the next three years.

The 11.29-acre campus, located opposite Ashesi University at Berekuso, will accommodate 1,500 residential students and train up to 3,500 learners annually. It will serve as a Pan-African Centre of Excellence in workforce development, applied research, and precision manufacturing, as well as Ghana’s National Centre of Excellence for TVET.

Facilities will include industrial parks, workshops, high-tech classrooms, innovation and entrepreneurship hubs, and sustainable infrastructure. Plans also include an AWS Testing Centre, programmes in creative industries and agricultural mechanisation, and a teacher training academy for TVET instructors.

Phase one of the project, supported by a €3 million grant under the African Union’s Skills Initiative for Africa (SIFA), is expected to be completed within 24 months.

It will include modern academic blocks, administrative facilities, and what is projected to be Ghana’s largest welding and fabrication workshop.

Traditional leaders, including Odeɛfoɔ Oteng Korankye II, Chief of Berekuso and Twafohene of Akwapem, pledged their continued support, describing the project as a transformative investment for the community and future generations.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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