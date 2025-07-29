Access Bank rewards ‘Fa Ketewa Bɛgye Kɛseɛ’ promo winners

Access Bank Ghana on Thursday rewarded loyal customers un­der the maiden mega draw of its ‘Fa Ketewa Bɛgye Kɛseɛ’ promotion.

The draw, supervised by the National Lottery Author­ity (NLA), saw Foster, a loyal customer from the Osu Oxford Street branch, emerge the ulti­mate winner, taking home a cash prize of GH¢50,000 .

Other customers also walked away with cash prizes ranging from GH¢1,500 to GH¢15,000, as well as annual subscriptions to popular digital platforms.

Four customers received Spotify subscriptions, while two others each won annual subscrip­tions to Amazon and Netflix.

The promotion, launched ear­lier this year, is aimed at reward­ing loyal customers and encour­aging the citizens to cultivate the habit of savings.

Speaking at the event, the Head of Product Capabilities at Access Bank Ghana, Mr Michael Gyabaah, expressed delight at the successful organisation of the draw and reiterated the bank’s commitment to improv­ing the financial wellbeing of its customers.

“It is with great pleasure that I welcome you to our first mega draw of the ‘Fa Ketewa Bɛgye Kɛseɛ’ campaign. This is a moment of celebration, not only for the lucky winners but for every customer who has chosen to stay with us and invest in their future,” he said.

Mr Gyabaah explained that the initiative was borne out of the bank’s deep understanding of the struggles many Ghanaians face on a daily basis.

“We understand that behind every deposit is a story, a parent saving towards school fees, a young graduate planning for their future, or a family managing rent and bills. Fa Ketewa Bɛgye Kɛseɛ is about acknowledging those efforts and rewarding the trust our customers place in us,” he stated.

He said beyond the attrac­tive prizes, the promotion was designed to make a meaningful impact in the lives of customers.

“This promotion is about more than just prizes. It’s about impact and supporting our cus­tomers through life’s challenges and reminding them that even small deposits can unlock bigger opportunities,” he said.

Mr Gyabaah encouraged both existing and potential customers to continue participating in the ongoing campaign.

“This is just the beginning. There are more draws ahead and many more prizes to be won. With every GH¢250 deposit, your chances of becoming our next big winner increase,” he noted.

He said the rewards were thoughtfully crafted to reflect the needs and aspirations of custom­ers, ranging from cash for press­ing expenses to entertainment packages that helped customers unwind after long days at work or school.

“This year, we are rewarding in a big way. Whether its enter­tainment, education, or daily essentials, we want our prizes to speak to what really matters to you,” he emphasised.

The Brands Manager of the National Lottery Authority, Ms Beryl Adom, who witnessed the draw, commended Access Bank for the transparency of the pro­cess and encouraged the public to continue participating in the promotion.

She said the NLA remained committed to supporting initia­tives that uphold fairness and create real value for Ghanaians.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE