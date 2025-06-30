Access Bank wins Global Finance’s ‘Best Bank’ for second consecutive year

Access Bank (Ghana) PLC has been adjudged the Best Bank in Ghana for 2025 by Global Finance mag­azine, one of the world’s most respected financial publications.

This marks the second consecutive year the Bank has received this prestigious recogni­tion, having first won the award in 2024.

This accolade forms part of Global Finance’s 32nd annual ranking of the World’s Best Banks, which spotlights out­standing banking institutions across Africa and the globe for their innovation, customer service, and strong financial performance.

Speaking on the recognition, Managing Director of Access Bank (Ghana) PLC, Olumide Olatunji said, “We are deeply honored to be named Best Bank in Ghana by Global Finance for the second consecutive year.”

“This recognition affirms our unwavering commitment to inno­vation, excellence, and the trust our customers place in us every day. At Access Bank, we see this award not just as a milestone, but as motivation to continue raising the standard of banking in Gha­na and beyond,” he said.

Access Bank Ghana’s recent innovations include the rollout of digital banking solutions tailored to retail and corporate customers, as well as enhanced mobile and internet banking plat­forms that provide seamless and secure financial services.

The Bank has also priori­tised environmental and social governance (ESG) goals, making sustainable banking and financial inclusion central to its opera­tions.

In the past year, Access Bank Ghana has led several communi­ty-based initiatives and finan­cial literacy programs aimed at empowering women, youth, and rural communities.

Its approach to inclusive growth and digital banking ex­cellence continues to set bench­marks within Ghana’s financial sector.

The ‘Best Bank’ award is con­ferred on firms that have proven to be leading providers of excep­tional banking services, recorded growth in assets, geographical reach, strategic partnerships and have also demonstrated outstand­ing contribution in the areas of sustainability and other initiatives within the banking sector.

Last year, the bank also won Ghana’s Best Bank for ESG at the 2024 Euromoney Banking Awards for Excellence held in London, UK.

