GCB Bank PLC, GCB Group post strong performance in 2025

GCB Bank PLC and the GCB Group delivered a record-breaking financial performance in 2025, posting strong growth across all key indicators and reinforcing their leadership position in Ghana’s banking sector.

The results, presented at the Bank’s 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) last Friday, drew widespread attention from shareholders and industry observers alike.

The Group recorded a Profit before Tax (PBT) of GH¢3.2 billion, representing a 67.4 per cent year-on-year increase, while operating income rose by 40.9 per cent to GH¢6.3 billion.

Total assets grew by 23 per cent to GH¢52.6 billion, customer deposits increased by 19.7 per cent to GH¢41.3 billion, and the loan book expanded significantly by 56.8 per cent to GH¢16.39 billion.

Asset quality also improved, with the non-performing loan ratio declining to 10.3 per cent, while capital and liquidity levels remained strong, reflecting prudent risk management and sound financial discipline.

The Bank also reported progress on its flagship female leadership programme, Sheagles Soar, as part of its broader commitment to people development and inclusion.

In 2025, the Bank invested GH¢10.1 million in corporate social responsibility initiatives spanning education, health, community development, environmental sustainability, economic empowerment, sports, and youth development. Education and community development accounted for the largest share of this investment.

Addressing shareholders at the AGM, Board Chairman, Professor Joshua Alabi, said the results were the outcome of deliberate efforts to reposition the Bank for sustained growth.

He reaffirmed the Board’s commitment to unlocking value for shareholders and contributing meaningfully to the broader economy through a clear vision and disciplined execution.

The Board declared a final dividend of GH¢1.00 per share for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, which was duly approved by shareholders. The announcement marked a significant milestone, particularly following last year’s inability to secure regulatory approval for a proposed payout.

Prof. Alabi acknowledged the disappointment experienced by shareholders in the previous year but noted that sustained engagement with the Bank of Ghana had resulted in a positive outcome. He expressed appreciation to the regulator for its collaboration and support in achieving the approval.

The AGM also highlighted the Bank’s first full year of implementing its medium-term strategy, anchored on three key priorities: customer centricity, digital transformation, and people and culture.

Prof. Alabi explained that the strategy was designed to position GCB as a future-ready institution and the preferred banking partner for both businesses and households. Sustainability remained a central pillar of the Bank’s operations, integrated into its overall business strategy as a driver of growth and risk management.

Shareholders at the AGM approved several key governance matters, including the re-election of Prof. Joshua Alabi, Dr Alhaji Yahaya Abdul Rahman, and Ms Pamela Seyram Addo as directors. They also ratified the appointment of Mr Abdulsalam Alhassan as Executive Director responsible for Wholesale and Investment Banking, approved remuneration-related resolutions, and authorised the Board to determine the fees of external auditors for 2026.

Looking ahead, the Bank signalled a shift towards a more modern and resilient business model, focused on disciplined growth, enhanced customer experience, digital innovation, and sustainable value creation. With strong financial performance, improved shareholder returns, and renewed dividend capacity, GCB Bank continues to position itself as a formidable Ghanaian brand poised for long-term dominance.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE

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