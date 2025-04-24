Accra Ubuntu Lions Club hands over project to children’s hospital

The Accra Ubuntu Lions Club (AULC), a non-profit service organisation, has officially handed over its High Impact Hunger project to the management of the Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital.

The project which constituted the adoption and refurbishment of the hospital’s Nutrition Reha­bilitation Centre (NRC), renova­tion of the skills training shed to empower mothers, and renovation of the hospital’s corn milling room to generate funds to support the NRC, is aimed at promoting the health and overall well-being of children battling malnutrition.

The project was implemented in partnership with Princess Marie Children’s Hospital and sponsored by DHL Express Ghana Limited, Crystal Palm Hotels, Symbol of Hope International, Lion Emman­uel M. Ashong and LaudAshAmer­ican Rain Gutter System, A-Link Engineering Limited, and Stu­dio-Ayikai Virtual Design Studio.

Addressing the gathering last Saturday, the governor of District 418 of Lions International, Dr Helena Asamoah-Hassan PMJF congratulated the club for its accomplishment, commending the club for being able to complete the project despite limited resources.

She noted that the project did not only address three of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), namely, no poverty; zero hunger and good health and well-being but also addresses six of the club’s global goals which are humanitarian, youth, environ­ment, vision, cancer and ultimately, hunger.

While entreating all Lions Clubs to go out for impactful projects to help humanity, she advised the management to practise mainte­nance culture for the sustainability of the project.

The President of the Lion’s Club, Lion Edwina Judith Sa­fee-Boafo, MJF, said malnutrition remained a significant public health concern in the country which she said contributed to under-five mor­tality and long-term developmental challenges.

Referencing research, she high­lighted that children aged six-12 months were highly susceptible to malnutrition’s effects which could lead to developmental delays, and poor cognitive ability.

“Our project aimed to address these issues by providing nutrition­al and logistical support as well as empowering affected parents with skills that can generate sustained income to care for their families and to make it possible for their children to reach their full potential in life,” she explained.

With a sense of accomplish­ment, she said the completion of the project was a testament to the tireless efforts, unwavering dedica­tion, and unrelenting enthusiasm of all relevant stakeholders.

“Our collective efforts have exemplified this truth, demonstrat­ing that with unity and purpose, we can effect meaningful change,” she noted.

The chairman of the High Impact Committee, Dr Seth T. Hassan, recounted the challenges and obstacles the team faced prior to the project’s implementation but thanks to God, he said, for the wisdom and strength.

Dr Hassan commended the management and staff of PML, Lions and Leos and all stake­holders for their commitment, dedication and contribution in ensuring the successful comple­tion of the project saying “this is what your efforts have achieved and without you in a small or big way we would not be here doing this now.”

The management and benefi­ciaries applauded the club for the gesture and pledged to maintain the facility for its purpose.

AULC, a member of Lions Clubs International with over 1.4 million volunteers worldwide, pro­vides humanitarian aid to those in need, focusing on eight global causes including, hunger, disaster relief, diabetes, childhood cancer.

BY CYNTHIA ASAMPANA