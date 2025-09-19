 Achieving poultry self-sufficiency: A national imperative

President John Drama­ni Mahama’s declaration that Ghana will achieve 100 per cent self-sufficiency in chicken production within the next three years is bold, inspir­ing, and urgently necessary.

For too long, Ghana has remained heavily dependent on imported poultry, with over 60 per cent of the chicken con­sumed in the country shipped in from abroad.

This dependence has drained foreign exchange, stifled local farmers, and left us vulnerable to external market shocks.

The pledge of the President signals a recognition that food security is inseparable from national security and economic independence.

In our view, Ghana’s poultry farmers possess the expertise and resilience needed to meet domestic demand. What they have lacked is the level of government backing and policy consistency required to thrive.

For this promise to move beyond rhetoric, it must be anchored in concrete action.

First, the government must tackle the structural barriers fac­ing poultry farmers, including the high cost of feed, inade­quate veterinary services, and limited access to credit.

Strengthening local maize and soy production, key ingredients in poultry feed, should be prior­itised to bring down production costs. Moreover, the availability of modern technology, train­ing, and infrastructure will determine whether this target is achievable.

Second, this vision cannot rest solely on government shoulders. A dynamic partner­ship with the private sector, cooperatives, and research institutions will be essential to developing a competitive poul­try value chain.

Farmers must be assured of a stable market for their produce, and consumers must be educat­ed on the quality and value of locally produced chicken.

