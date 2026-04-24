From challenge to change: Ghana’s smart approach to illegal mining

There are moments when a country quietly turns a corner, and this may well be one of them.

For years, Ghana’s battle against illegal mining “galamsey”, has been tough, emotional, and at times frustrating.

The damage to rivers, forests and farmlands has been widely documented, and the call for stronger action has never been louder.

Now, however, there is a renewed sense of direction, one that is firmly rooted in technology, innovation and hope.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Minerals Commission and other key stakeholders are leading a bold shift in strategy with the introduction of advanced drone systems and a nationwide digital tracking network for mining equipment.

It is a modern response to a long-standing challenge, and it signals something important: Ghana is not standing still in the face of “galamsey”. It is adapting.

From next week, more drones will begin flying over mining hotspots, providing real-time information on illegal activities across the country.

This is a major step forward. Enforcement agencies will have a clearer, faster and more accurate picture of what is happening on the ground, especially in remote areas that have long been difficult to monitor.

At the same time, more than 3,200 heavy-duty mining machines have already been registered and fitted with tracking devices.

These machines, often central to illegal mining operations, can now be monitored and regulated more effectively.

With geo-fencing technology also in place, equipment will be restricted to approved mining zones, helping ensure responsible and lawful operations.

This is not just enforcement it is transformation.

Credit must go to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah and his team for embracing a forward-looking approach.

It is equally encouraging that local expertise from University of Mines and Technology has been tapped to support the development of these digital systems. This is Ghanaian innovation solving Ghanaian challenges.

The shift being witnessed is significant, from manual enforcement to smart monitoring, from reactive interventions to continuous oversight, and from fragmented efforts to a more coordinated national system.

Importantly, this approach extends beyond gold mining. It covers sand winning, quarry operations, forest reserves and water bodies, recognising that environmental protection must be holistic if it is to be effective.

What makes this development especially encouraging is the vision behind it. It is not just about stopping illegal mining; it is about protecting livelihoods, safeguarding natural resources, and ensuring that future generations inherit a healthier environment.

The Ghanaian Times views this as a defining moment in Ghana’s environmental governance.

It is a moment where technology, policy and national commitment are coming together in a meaningful way.

But more than anything, it is a moment of possibility.

With continued investment, strong coordination, and sustained political will, this initiative has the potential to reshape the mining sector in Ghana.

It can help restore degraded lands, protect our rivers, and support responsible mining practices that benefit both communities and the nation.

Already, there is reason to be encouraged. The systems are in place. The tools are ready. The commitment is visible.

Now, what lies ahead is consistent action and collective responsibility.

Government, regulators, traditional authorities, communities and the media all have a role to play.

And if this momentum is maintained, Ghana can begin to tell a new story, one not defined by environmental loss, but by recovery and renewal.

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