AfCFTA Secretary-General urges faster integration of Africa’s skies

Africa must speed up efforts to open its skies and boost sustainable industrialisation if it is to unlock its full economic potential, Wamkele Mene, Secretary General, African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat had said.

“Integration is not only about trade rules; it is also about connectivity. Too many delegates here today had to transit through Europe to reach Algiers. That must change,” he said at the opening of the Intra-African Trade Fair in Algeria.

He said the creation of a single African air transport market would lower costs, expand cargo and passenger services, and bring economies closer together.

“At the same time, investment in trade corridors, logistics hubs, and digital infrastructure must remain a top priority, so that our agreed rules translate into real opportunities on the ground,” he added.

The Secretary- General stressed that Africa’s growth must be environmentally sustainable.

“The AfCFTA is not just about more trade, but about better trade; trade that supports renewable energy, sustainable industrialisation, and climate resilience,” he said.

He called on governments to tap into domestic resources and harness diaspora investment.

“Domestic investors and our African diaspora represent powerful engines of growth,” he said. “If we channel diaspora remittances and capital into priority value chains, from agro-processing and automotive to pharmaceuticals and digital industries, we can create the investment momentum that transforms economies from within.”

Mr Wamkele praised the fair, organised by the African Export-Import Bank with the African Union Commission and the AfCFTA Secretariat, for bridging trade and investment gaps since its inception.

“It has enabled businesses to expand market access, showcase African products and services, and attract much-needed investment. Above all, it has become the place where real partnerships are built, deals are signed, and regional value chains are strengthened,” he said.

He urged participants to turn discussions into concrete action.

“Let us therefore use this Fair not only as a showcase, but as a platform for action and concrete commitments… Through our collective efforts here, let us send a clear message to the world: Africa’s market is open for business, our future is in our own hands, and the AfCFTA is the vehicle that will drive us toward a new era of inclusive, sustainable prosperity,” he said.

