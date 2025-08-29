Afenyo-Markin congratulates NPP presidential aspirants

Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has congratulated all five presidential aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who have successfully filed their nomination forms to contest the party’s flagbearer race.

He described the move as an important step in strengthening the NPP’s internal democracy and preserving its traditions.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin urged the aspirants and their supporters to campaign with respect, unity, and decorum as the party moves into the next phase of the contest.

He further cautioned against divisive actions that could harm the party’s cohesion, stressing that the focus should remain on building a stronger NPP and advancing national development.

“The elephant is a winning symbol,” the Minority Leader added, expressing optimism about the party’s future.

By: Jacob Aggrey