Afenyo-Markin is deliberately overshadowing vetting committee chair — Shamima Muslim

A member of the Communications Bureau of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Shamima Muslim, has accused the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, of deliberately overshadowing the chairman of the Appointments Committee, Bernard Ahiafor, in the ongoing vetting process.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, she criticised Afenyo-Markin for taking an overly dominant role in proceedings and shaping the tone of the process to suit his agenda.

“It is too early to say that the chairman has been weak or has allowed Afenyo-Markin to act like a co-chair, but observa­tions show that Afenyo-Markin has been very deliberate and intentional in overshadowing the chairman,” she stated.

Ms Muslim noted that the chairman of the committee faced criticism, even from within his party, for giving Afen­yo-Markin too much freedom during the vetting.

According to her, this approach risks disrupting the process. “You can see a marked difference in how the NDC facilitates a freer discourse com­pared to the NPP when they are in power,” she said.

Citing past examples, she compared Afenyo-Markin’s con­duct to that of Joe Osei-Owusu (Joe Wise), who chaired the Ap­pointments Committee during the NPP’s administration. She claimed Joe Wise adopted a dismissive and authoritarian tone, especially towards younger members like Alhassan Suhuy­ini, creating an atmosphere of palpable disdain.