Agric Minister Lauds Smallholder Farmers for Global Food Production

Ghana’s Minister of Food and Agriculture, Mr Eric Opoku, has underscored the vital role of smallholder farmers in global food production, emphasising the need for greater recognition and support for producers along the agricultural value chain.

Delivering an address at the Third General Assembly of the World Farmers Markets Coalition (WorldFMC) in Rome, Italy, the Minister noted that farmers are the originators of food, yet have long been neglected despite their central role in sustaining global food systems.

“Unfortunately, along the value chain, it is the producer who has been neglected all this while. That is why I consider this platform to be extremely important — it recognises the farmer, the person who goes to the field, tills the land, plants the seed, rears livestock and produces the food that sustains us all,” Hon. Opoku said.

He revealed that about 80 per cent of Ghana’s farming population consists of smallholder farmers, who dominate the nation’s agricultural landscape and produce the bulk of food consumed domestically.

To empower these farmers and improve the efficiency of the food system, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture has supported the formation of community commodity-based cooperatives across the country.

“Currently, we have successfully established over 70,000 farmer cooperatives nationwide,” the Minister stated, adding that, “By organising themselves into cooperatives, our farmers are better positioned to access resources, markets, credit and knowledge that enhance productivity and incomes.”

The Third General Assembly of the World Farmers Markets Coalition brought together farmers, market managers, associations and stakeholders from across the globe to share knowledge, evaluate progress and discuss strategies for strengthening farmers’ markets.

The gathering also focused on issues of biodiversity, food sovereignty, climate resilience and sustainable local supply chains.

Special highlights of the Assembly included a biodiversity exhibition, the presentation of a Youth Manifesto for Local Food, and the WorldFMC Awards, which recognised outstanding contributions to farmers’ markets and local food systems.

BY TIMES REPORTER

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q