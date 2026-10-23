Ampem Darkoa to face Edo Queens in Egypt

THE Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed that the continuation of the WAFU Zone B qualifying final between Edo Queens FC and Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC will take place in Egypt on October 28 or 29, 2026.

In a letter addressed to both clubs, CAF referenced the WAFU Zone B qualifying final played on September 5, 2026, and the subsequent decisions of the CAF Organising Committee for Women’s Football dated September 26, 2026, and the CAF Appeal Board dated October 16, 2026.

According to CAF, the match will resume from the start of extra time with the score at 2-2, with two periods of 15 minutes to be played, followed by a penalty shoot-out if the score remains level.

CAF also confirmed that match officials different from those appointed for the original match would be appointed for the continuation.

The exact date, venue and kick-off time will be confirmed to the clubs shortly.

The decision follows the annulment of Edo Queens’ 4-1 penalty shoot-out victory after a successful protest by Ampem Darkoa, with the winner of the extra-time replay set to represent WAFU B at the CAF Women’s Champions League Egypt 2026.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY

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