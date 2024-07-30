Anglican Mothers Union supports 18 graduates of Street Academy

Mr Rapheal Botsyo Nkegbe, founder of the Gogetdem Club, in part­nership with Wheels for Change in the United States of America (USA), has presented three new racing chairs to pa­ra-athletes.

The beneficiaries were Perpetual Sabban, Emmauel Gyasi and Fadiga Mohammed, all from Gogetdem Club.

In a short ceremony held at the Accra Sports Stadium, Mr Nkegbe said his vision was to give back to society.

“I don’t want to be remembered as a three-time para-athlete or commonwealth partici­pant, but someone who has made an impact on others.

“I would be happy to be at the next Paralympic Games as a coach to see the young ones going there to raise the flag of Ghana than I did.

Mr Majeed Bawa, Deputy Director of the National Sports Authority (NSA), com­mended Gogetdem Club for the support and urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the chairs.

He said through the instrumentality of Nkegebe, he had been able to lobby and get equipment to support the younger ones.

MEMBERS of the Anglican Mothers Union has pre­sented essential learning material to 18 graduating students of the Street Academy in Accra.

The items, according to the union was to equip the students on their transition to regular education in public schools.

They included two packs each of pencils, pens, erasers, sharpeners, whiteboard markers, along with dusters, and exercise books.

The group also presented essen­tial food items like two gallons of palm oil, a bag of beans, and a bag of gari. Additionally, each child received a school bag to support them.

The group led by Ms Millicent Addoquaye, also shared invaluable lessons on personal hygiene and the importance of dedication to academic and other pursuits.

Ms Addoquaye urged the students to recognise the new phase of their educational journey as pivotal in shaping their future.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of Street Academy, Director, Ataa Lartey, thanked the union for the kind gesture which he said would go a long way to support them.

“These are children that have proven a strong desire to learn and was important that they were given the chance to pursue their dreams. It makes your presentation very timely; I want to say a big thank you to every member of the union.”

“The collaborative effort between Street Academy and the Anglican Mother’s Union does not only highlights the power of community support, but also underscores the transformative impact of education on vulnerable children. It serves as a beacon of hope for a brighter future, driven by compassion and a shared commitment to empowering the next generation,” he added.

The Street Academy is a non­profit organisation dedicated to supporting underprivileged families who struggle to afford education, provides a nurturing environment where children receive three years of non-formal education alongside sports and cultural development.

BY DEBORAH LARIBAH

DIEGO