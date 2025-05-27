AngloGold Ashanti donates GH¢1.8m soap factory to Dokyiwa community

AngloGold Ashanti has donated a GH¢1.8 million soap factory to the Dokyiwa community, as part of its efforts to boost local economic development and empower wom­en entrepreneurs in the Obuasi Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The project is part of Anglo­Gold’s 10-Year Socioeconomic Development Plan (SEDP), designed to diversify the local economy and empower women entrepreneurs in recognition of their crucial role in community development.

At the handover ceremony, Mr Edmond Oduro-Agyei, Commu­nity Relations Manager at An­gloGold Ashanti, explained that the factory was beyond simple production and also to create sus­tainable income and meaningful employment opportunities for the community.

“This initiative represents our commitment to building a self-sus­taining community enterprise that benefits everyone involved,” Mr Oduro-Agyei emphasised.

He added that the facility would be managed exclusively by the Dokyiwa Women’s Cooperative Union in order to ensure their economic independence.

The Community Relations Man­ager again emphasised that the project demonstrated AngloGold Ashanti’s belief in women’s ability to drive economic transformation and lead community development through entrepreneurship.

He reaffirmed the company’s dedication to supporting local livelihoods and empowering host communities.

Madam Faustilove Appi­ah-Kanin, the first female Munic­ipal Chief Executive for Obuasi Municipality, attended the ceremo­ny and urged factory managers to prioritise maintenance to ensure the facility’s long-term success.

She promised that the munici­pality would monitor the factory’s needs and provide necessary materials for its upkeep.

Nana Kwaku Ponko III, Chief of Kunta, praised AngloGold Ashanti’s various community ini­tiatives and encouraged continued development efforts.

However, he requested that the company addressed the deterio­rating road conditions at Dokyiwa and also help establish a clean water system for the community.

To support the factory’s initial operations, AngloGold Ashanti has provided six months’ worth of raw materials in order to ensure continuous soap production.

