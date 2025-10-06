Anyinam Bypass to be closed for tower relocation works- Ghana Highway Authority

The Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) has announced the temporary closure of the Anyinam Bypass on the Accra–Kumasi Road.

According to the Authority, the closure is to allow the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) to relocate some of its transmission towers along the line corridor.

The GHA said the closure will take effect from Sunday, October 5, to Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

It explained that the measure is necessary to ensure the safety of motorists and the general public while the work is being carried out.

During the period, officers from the Ghana Police Service will be stationed at the site to manage traffic and ensure order.

The Authority appealed to the public to cooperate with engineers and follow traffic directions to help ensure smooth travel along the Accra–Kumasi route.

It also expressed regret for any inconvenience the closure might cause.

By: Jacob Aggrey