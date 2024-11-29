At least 113 people missing after Uganda landslide – police

At least 113 people are missing, and at least 15 people are known to have died after a landslide in east­ern Uganda, the police say.

The landslides triggered by heavy rainfall affected multiple villages in the Bulambuli district, about 280 km (178 miles) from the capital Kampala.

A rescue operation is underway after at least 40 houses were swept away, the Ugandan Red Cross Soci­ety said on X.

The Ugandan police said that as well as the 15 bodies, another 15 injured people had been rescued and ad At least six of the bodies recovered have been children, the Ugandan Red Cross Society told the BBC.

Heavy rainfall has inundated the East African country for the last few days.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja issued a disaster warning on X.

“People are suspected to be missing and some feared buried by slides,” her statement said.

Rivers have burst their banks, flooding schools and churches, destroying bridges, and isolating communities.

The military has been deployed to assist with search and recovery efforts.

On Wednesday, the defence forces said on X that two boats had been deployed during an operation to rescue a taxi stuck on a bridge near the town of Pakwach.

One of the boats capsized and an engineer died.

In parliament on Thursday, the speaker, Anitah Among, expressed her condolences to the relatives of those who have lost their lives in the flooding across the country.

This is not the first time that eastern Uganda has been hit by floods and landslides.

In 2010, a landslide in Bududa killed about 300 people. This was one of the most devastating natural disasters in the country.

The region is mountainous with arable land which is good for farm­ing – one of the reasons people are reluctant to move away, alongside their attachment to their ancestral land.

But this year alone, the heavy rainfall, flooding, and landslides have forced thousands of people to leave their homes, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. mitted to hospital.

—BBC