Attorney-General drops case against Kwabena Duffour and 7 Others after partial recovery of state funds

The Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice has announced that it has officially discontinued the criminal case against Dr. Kwabena Duffour and seven others, who were being prosecuted for their alleged roles in financial misconduct related to the collapse of Unibank.

The Attorney-General filed a nolle prosequi on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, effectively bringing the case, titled The Republic v. Kwabena Duffour & 7 Others (CR/0248/2020), to an end.

According to a press release signed by Deputy Attorney-General, Dr. Justice Srem-Sai, the decision follows the recovery of a significant portion of the funds lost to the state.

It said the accused persons, after several rounds of negotiations with the state, have reportedly returned more than 60% of the money involved.

The Attorney-General emphasized that the main aim of the prosecutions linked to the financial sector clean-up, which began in 2018, was to recover public funds and ensure accountability.

“Since the accused have met the recovery threshold set by the State, it is no longer necessary to continue the case,” the statement read.

However, the Attorney-General made it clear that this decision does not mean the accused are innocent or that no wrongdoing occurred.

Rather, it is a practical move in the interest of the country and in line with efforts to retrieve misused public resources.

The Attorney-General reassured the public that his office remains committed to protecting the public purse and ensuring justice in all national matters.

The case was one of the high-profile prosecutions stemming from the financial sector reforms, which saw several banks shut down or merged due to insolvency and regulatory breaches.

By Jacob Aggrey