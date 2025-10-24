Austrian Ambassador lauds Ghana’s progress

AUSTRIAN Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Jürgen Heissel, says Austria is impressed by Ghana’s motivated and young population, positive economic dynamics, and ongoing ambitious reform and investment plans.

“What Austria can offer includes world-leading know-how in areas like green technologies, smart cities, urban infrastructure, waste management or transportation, and we will continue to work towards the aim of creating mutually beneficial cooperation,” Mr Heissel said in an exclusive interview with The Ghanaian Times in Accra on Friday on economic growth and partnership between Ghana and Austria.

He said Austrian companies were already investing in Ghana’s health infrastructure, water and hydroelectric power systems, and waste management.

Mr Heissel said Ghana was an anchor of stability and a privileged partner in West Africa, adding that the opening of Austria’s sixth embassy in Sub-Saharan Africa in Ghana was therefore a logical choice.

When asked how the relationship between Ghana and Austria had evolved over the past six decades, Mr Heissel said the relationship between the two countries had recently seen a strong push, with a series of high-level exchanges, which resulted in Ghana’s opening of an Embassy in Austria in 2020, and a visit of the Austrian Foreign Minister on the occasion of the opening of an Austrian Embassy in Accra in September 2024.

This good relationship, the Austrian Ambassador said, culminated in well-established co-operations in the areas of security, economy and trade, as well as arts and culture.

“We share a similar approach to foreign policy, not only based on interests, but on values — our joint commitment to democracy, security, and the rule of law,” he added.

The Austrian envoy stated that the key to continued security and prosperity lies in the future cooperation between Africa and Europe.

When asked to provide an overview of recent cultural exchange initiatives between the two countries, and how they contribute to fostering greater mutual understanding and people-to-people connections, Mr Heissel said there was strong interest in Austria to deepen cultural exchange at all levels.

“In 2024 and 2025, Austrians had the chance to visit major art exhibitions by leading Ghanaian artists such as Amoako Boafo, Ibrahim Mahama, or most lately El-Anatsui, whose design of the iron curtain will be seen by 1,700 guests of the Vienna State Opera every night.”

This year, Mr Heissel said, several Austrian artists had the chance to immerse in Ghana’s creative and artistic scene in Austria’s residency programs, while three Ghanaian artists visited Austria.

“These and the many other ongoing exchanges are resulting in new institutional cooperations and deepen our cultural ties.”

He noted that arts and culture were a deeply ingrained and indispensable part of Austria’s Foreign Policy, adding that in early 2026, “we will open an Austrian Cultural Forum as part of the Embassy — the second one in Sub-Saharan Africa — that will undoubtedly bring a new boost to an already vibrant exchange.”

BY MALIK SULLEMANA

