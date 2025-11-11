Bagbin urges Parliament and Judiciary to uphold mutual respect during vetting

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has called for continued cooperation and mutual respect among the three arms of government after Parliament vetted the Chief Justice nominee.

Speaking to Parliamentarians, he stated that the doctrine of separation of powers demands that the executive, legislature, and judiciary work together with civility and restraint to safeguard Ghana’s democracy.

Mr. Bagbin expressed concern over recent exchanges during the vetting process and directed the leadership of the Appointments Committee to ensure that future proceedings reflect the highest standards of respect and objectivity.

He reminded Members of Parliament that Parliament values its long-standing relationship with the judiciary and must remain steadfast in strengthening that partnership in the interest of the people of Ghana.

“Our duty is to serve the people and protect our constitutional democracy,” the Speaker stressed.

By: Jacob Aggrey