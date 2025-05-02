Bawku mediation put on hold

The mediation talks to re­solve the Bawku conflict by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has been put on hold.

This was after the two factions, Mamprusis and Kusasis, formal­ly introduced themselves to the Asantehene at separate meetings on Tuesday.

The development is in contrast to the earlier announcement that the mediation efforts would flow consecutively from April 29 to May 1, following the arrival of the key stakeholders on Monday.

A new date would soon be set for the resumption of the media­tion efforts, according to a reliable source at the Manhyia Palace, as the factions have all returned to their various places.

According to the source, it was appropriate for the Asantehene to listen to both sides to know where to start from, hence the formal introduction.

It is not very clear why the postponement, but the source has attributed it to the passing on of the Paramount Chief of Asante Mampong, Daasebre Osei Osei Bonsu II.

Daasebre occupied the Silver Stool which is the second-in-com­mand of the Asante Kingdom.

The formal announcement of the demise of the Paramount Chief coincided with the arrival of the key stakeholders of the Bawku conflict on Monday.

The Asantehene agreed to medi­ate the Bawku conflict, which has resulted in numerous deaths, during a recent meeting with a government delegation.

During this meeting, the Asante­hene expressed deep concern about the conflict and its potential to undermine the country’s unity and progress.

The discussions addressed the ongoing conflict in Bawku in the Upper East Region, which has caused many casualties, displaced thousands of people, and hindered the area’s development.

The Asantehene called on all parties involved to set aside their differences and work toward find­ing a peaceful solution.

He is viewed as the ideal leader for the conflict resolution process due to his reverence, leadership qualities, and impartiality.

The government has acknowl­edged the pivotal role the Asante­hene could play in resolving the conflict through traditional means, as he has been instrumental in leading traditional approaches to chieftaincy disputes.

The Bawku conflict is a long­standing ethnic and territorial dispute in Ghana’s Upper East Region, specifically in the Bawku Municipality.

The conflict centres on a dispute between the Kusasi and Mamprusi ethnic groups over the ownership of the Bawku area.

The Kusasis claim to be the original inhabitants, while the Mamprusis argue that they were granted control of the land by British colonial authorities. Another aspect fueling the conflict relates to chieftaincy matters.

These tensions have intensified competition for resources such as land, water, and economic oppor­tunities.

The conflict originated in the 1950s during the colonial era when British authorities attempted to demarcate the boundary between Kusasi and Mamprusi territories.

It escalated in the 1980s, with clashes resulting in loss of lives and property, and continued into the 2000s with periodic violence.

In 2022, the conflict flared up again with reported clashes between the two groups, causing deaths and injuries.

The ongoing clashes have dis­placed thousands of people, forcing many to flee their homes and seek shelter in nearby towns and villages.

Various governments have inter­vened repeatedly to resolve the con­flict, including deploying security forces and establishing investigative committees.

President John Dramani Ma­hama’s call for the Asantehene’s intervention stems from a recent resurgence of violence that resulted in multiple casualties, including the deaths of two police officers and a military officer.

