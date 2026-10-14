Bawumia leads NPP Executives to mourn late Chairman Odoi-Sykes

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, today led the National Executives of the party to pay a condolence visit to the family of the late H.E. Samuel Odoi-Sykes.

Odoi-Sykes, former National Chairman of the NPP, was a distinguished lawyer, diplomat and statesman.

In a message after the visit, Dr. Bawumia said the leadership shared in the family’s grief and extended heartfelt sympathies during the difficult time.

“H.E. Odoi-Sykes served our party with dedication and commitment, and his contributions will always be remembered,” he stated.

He prayed for comfort and strength for the bereaved family and for the soul of the late former Chairman to rest in eternal peace.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme